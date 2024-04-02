 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA announces finalists for Teammate of the Year, Sportsmanship Award

  
Published April 2, 2024 03:14 PM
New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 27: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during player introductions ahead of playing the Toronto Raptors in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 27, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As the NBA season winds down, awards season is ramping up — voters are already sweating picks for MVP and All-NBA.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the finalists for two awards: the Teammate of the Year Award and the Sportsmanship Award. Both of these awards are voted on by current players (teams submit nominees, and a panel made up of executives from around the league narrows down the group to the finalists, which is who players vote on).

Reigning Teammate of the Year Jrue Holiday (a three-time winner) was not nominated for the award this time around, but the group is still impressive.

The nominees are:

• Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)
• Jalen Brunson (New York)
• Al Horford (Boston)
• T.J. McConnell (Indiana)
• Georges Niang (Cleveland)
• Markelle Fultz (Orlando)
• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver)
• Mike Conley (Minnesota)
• Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)
• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)
• Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans)
• Dwight Powell (Dallas)

Much like Teammate of the Year, the reigning Sportsmanship Award winner — Mike Conley, a four-time winner — was not nominated this year.

The nominees are:

• Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)
• Jarrett Allen (Cleveland)
• Kevin Love (Miami)
• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)
• Tre Jones (San Antonio)

The Kings’ Barnes was the only player nominated for both awards this summer.

