 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA postpones Warriors game at Jazz due to health concerns for Golden State assistant Dejan Milojevic

  
Published January 17, 2024 12:53 PM
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic looks on before the game against the Houston Rockets on February 24, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA postponed Wednesday night’s Golden State Warriors game at the Utah Jazz in the wake of a serious medical emergency for Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Warriors staff is at the hospital with Milojevic, 46, who had to be rushed there Tuesday night from a Salt Lake City restaurant where his medical issue started, the team announced. Both players and members of the coaching staff were with Milojevic when the health issues suddenly arose, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Warriors staff stayed with him as long as they were allowed on Tuesday night then returned Wednesday morning.

Milojevic is well known in international coaching circles. A native of Belgrade, Milojevic had a 15-year playing career internationally before turning to coaching. He was the head coach of Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association when a young Nikola Jokic was there early in his career, and Milojevic still has a very close relationship with the NBA MVP and champion.

No date for the postponed game to be replayed has been set.

Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz