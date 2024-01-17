NBA postpones Warriors game at Jazz due to health concerns for Golden State assistant Dejan Milojevic

The NBA postponed Wednesday night’s Golden State Warriors game at the Utah Jazz in the wake of a serious medical emergency for Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Warriors staff is at the hospital with Milojevic, 46, who had to be rushed there Tuesday night from a Salt Lake City restaurant where his medical issue started, the team announced. Both players and members of the coaching staff were with Milojevic when the health issues suddenly arose, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Warriors staff stayed with him as long as they were allowed on Tuesday night then returned Wednesday morning.

Milojevic is well known in international coaching circles. A native of Belgrade, Milojevic had a 15-year playing career internationally before turning to coaching. He was the head coach of Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association when a young Nikola Jokic was there early in his career, and Milojevic still has a very close relationship with the NBA MVP and champion.

No date for the postponed game to be replayed has been set.

