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Maximus Vohland earns holeshot, but Haiden Deegan quickly takes the top spot.
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Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis

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Stephen Curry being ‘incorporated into live action and team practices,’ could return next week

  
Published March 21, 2026 06:51 PM

In some much-needed good news for the Warriors, Stephen Curry is close to returning.

Curry will be out for the Warriors’ next two games as he continues to recover from patella-femoral pain syndrome with bone bruising — commonly called “runner’s knee” but will take part in team practices and could return to the court when the Warriors get back to the Bay Area, as early as next Wednesday.

Curry has missed 20 games with his knee issues and the Warriors are 6-14 in those games. When he was healthy, Curry looked elite, averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

Without Curry (and for the rest of this season, Jimmy Butler as well), the Warrors have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the West and would have a tough path out of the play-in into the playoffs, needing to win two games on the road. There is enough time after Curry returns to get into the top eight in the West, but they need him back sooner rather than later. That could start this Wednesday.

Not all the Warriors’ injury news is good news. Big man Kristaps Porzingis took himself out of Friday night’s eventual loss to Detroit, and he is out against Atlanta on Saturday. It’s unclear when he might return.

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