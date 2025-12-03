 Skip navigation
Stephen Curry out at least three more games as he recovers from quad contusion

  
Published December 3, 2025 11:34 AM

Stephen Curry is going to stay home when the Warriors head out on a three-game road trip, coach Steve Kerr said after the Warriors fell to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Curry continues to recover from a bruised right quad, which has kept him out of the last two games (the Warriors are 1-1 in his absence).

“He’s going to stay home. It was a long shot for him to play in the back-to-back and we don’t play again until Friday,” Kerr said, via Ana Thanawalla NBC Sports Bay Area. “So it just makes perfect sense for him to stay home with [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini], get the rehab done here, get his work in and hopefully be ready for Minnesota next Friday.”

After the Warriors return home, they will be off until Friday, Dec. 12, giving Curry plenty of time to recover.

The status of Jimmy Butler for the upcoming road trip also is in question after he left Tuesday’s game with knee soreness. Kerr said postgame he did not have an update on Butler and the team has yet to announce anything.

The 11-11 Warriors have a +0.4 net rating this season, but that falls to -1.8 when Curry is off the court and -10.8 when both Curry and Butler are on the bench.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler III