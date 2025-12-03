Stephen Curry out at least three more games as he recovers from quad contusion

Stephen Curry is going to stay home when the Warriors head out on a three-game road trip, coach Steve Kerr said after the Warriors fell to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Curry continues to recover from a bruised right quad, which has kept him out of the last two games (the Warriors are 1-1 in his absence).

“He’s going to stay home. It was a long shot for him to play in the back-to-back and we don’t play again until Friday,” Kerr said, via Ana Thanawalla NBC Sports Bay Area. “So it just makes perfect sense for him to stay home with [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini], get the rehab done here, get his work in and hopefully be ready for Minnesota next Friday.”

After the Warriors return home, they will be off until Friday, Dec. 12, giving Curry plenty of time to recover.

