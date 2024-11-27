 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

manny acta seattle mariners
Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson
rays tropicana field christopher morel
County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday
NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

manny acta seattle mariners
Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson
rays tropicana field christopher morel
County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday
NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Vucevic, White lead Bulls to 127-108 win over Wizards, losers of 12 straight

  
Published November 26, 2024 10:54 PM
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards

Nov 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls eased to a 127-108 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup game.

Coby White scored 21 points and Zach Lavine had 18 for the Bulls, who pulled into a three-way tie at 2-1 with Boston and Atlanta and a half-game in front of Cleveland in East Group C.

Chicago allowed its second-fewest points and secured its largest margin of victory this season. The Bulls took the lead for good in the second quarter and kept it in double digits throughout the second half.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for Washington, which lost its 12th straight and fell to 0-3 in the group and were eliminated from quarterfinal contention.

Rookie Alex Sarr tied a career high with 20 points and sank four 3-pointers for the Wizards, who sat starting point guard Jordan Poole for a second game with left hip soreness.

Takeaways

Bulls: Chicago improved to 6-5 on the road this season, joining first-place Cleveland (8-1) and second-place Boston as the third Eastern Conference team currently above .500 away from home.

Wizards: Sarr demonstrated the potential outside versatility that persuaded the Wizards to select the 7-foot forward second overall in the NBA Draft. His four made 3s came on 5 attempts to improve to 24.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Key moment

After a slow start, the Bulls outscored the Wizards 40-18 in the second quarter. It was Chicago’s second-most points in a quarter this season and Washington’s second-most allowed.

Key stat

After shooting 1 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, the Bulls made 10 of their next 15 3-point attempts in a stretch that extended into the second half.

Up next

On Wednesday night, the Wizards host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Bulls visit Orlando.