Watch Boban Marjanovic intentionally miss free throw to win Clippers’ fans free chicken sandwich

  
Published April 15, 2024 12:10 PM
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APIRL 14: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets smiles before the game against the LA Clippers on April 14, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Boban Marjanovic was a fan favorite with the Clippers, the same way he has been at every stop in his NBA career — the man exudes the joy of getting to play a game for a living.

Boban is going to be even more popular with Clippers fans now. During the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ meaningless final game of the season against the Rockets (both teams’ fates had been decided), Boban stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first shot. The crowd cheered because the Clippers have a promotion where if an opposing player misses back-to-back free throws in the fourth quarter everyone gets a coupon for a free Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich. People LOVE free food. Watch what Boban does next.

That is him saying, “I got you,” then intentionally missing a free throw, followed by a little celebration with the crowd. Boban is the best.

He wasn’t done, there was also this moment where 7'4" Boban lost a jump ball to 6-foot even Xavier Moon.

Maybe this game was meaningless, but Boban made it a lot of fun.

