Watch Boban Marjanovic intentionally miss free throw to win Clippers’ fans free chicken sandwich

Boban Marjanovic was a fan favorite with the Clippers, the same way he has been at every stop in his NBA career — the man exudes the joy of getting to play a game for a living.

Boban is going to be even more popular with Clippers fans now. During the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ meaningless final game of the season against the Rockets (both teams’ fates had been decided), Boban stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first shot. The crowd cheered because the Clippers have a promotion where if an opposing player misses back-to-back free throws in the fourth quarter everyone gets a coupon for a free Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich. People LOVE free food. Watch what Boban does next.

That is him saying, “I got you,” then intentionally missing a free throw, followed by a little celebration with the crowd. Boban is the best.

He wasn’t done, there was also this moment where 7'4" Boban lost a jump ball to 6-foot even Xavier Moon.

"OH MY GOODNESS!" 😂



Xavier Moon with a jump-ball win for the ages! pic.twitter.com/sACnXhahbq — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2024

Maybe this game was meaningless, but Boban made it a lot of fun.