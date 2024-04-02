 Skip navigation
Watch Devin Booker drop 52 on Pelicans, move Suns closer to a top-six seed

  
Published April 1, 2024 11:55 PM
This is why nobody wants to face the Suns in the first round, they have three players who can take over and win a team a game on any night.

Monday night it was Devin Booker.

Booker scored 37 in the first half and finished the night with 52 — including eight made 3s, a career-high — in a Suns win over the Pelicans that brings Phoenix within striking distance of a top-six seed in the West and avoiding the play-in.

Booker said being close to where he grew up in Mississippi helped motivate him on the night.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said his team’s defense was part of the issue.

Phoenix, at 44-31 on the season, now sits one game back of New Orleans for the No. 6 seed, but with the win the Suns now have the tiebreaker between the teams. It was one of the Suns’ better defensive performances of late, a dramatic change from the effort a few nights before against Oklahoma City.

The two teams play again on Sunday in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant scored 20 while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns in the win. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points.

