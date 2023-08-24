 Skip navigation
Watch Jimmy Butler “play” Carlos Alcaraz for point at U.S. Open — and “wins”

  
Published August 24, 2023 09:56 AM
Jimmy Butler On China Trip In Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 16: Jimmy Butler, American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association (NBA), interacts with fans during his trip to China on July 16, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images

It was pretty funny when Jimmy Butler ran out — in the full Polo fit — to be a member of the ball crew at the Stars of the U.S. Open celebrity match.

Butler didn’t just retrieve balls and roll them to the other end of the court, he took over for a point against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for point — and “won.”

Novak Djokovic needs to take notes.

