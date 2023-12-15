NFL 2023 Week 15 injury report roundup: De’Von Achane, Xavien Howard are questionable for Dolphins

The 15th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Raiders and it will continue with three games on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday. The six teams playing Saturday handed in their final injury reports on Thursday and the 22 teams in Sunday’s games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Eagles and Seahawks play on Monday night and the final injury reports for that contest will be released on Saturday.

Vikings at Bengals (Saturday)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) said he’s playing, but the team lists him as questionable for Sunday. RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), and T Brian O’Neill (ankle) are not going to play and G Chris Reed (illness) joins Jefferson in the questionable group.

WR Ja’Marr Chase (ankle) is set to play after avoiding an injury designation, but the Bengals listed LB Joe Bachie (oblique) as questionable. They added T Jackson Carman (illness) and TE Drew Sample (illness) to the injury report on Friday. Both players join Bachie in the questionable category.

Steelers at Colts (Saturday)

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (concussion) and LB Alex Highsmith (concussion) are cleared to play. QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is out and G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is the lone questionable Steeler.

T Braden Smith (knee) and RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) remain out for the Colts. LB Segun Olubi (hip) was given a questionable designation and later downgraded to out.

Broncos at Lions (Saturday)

LB Nik Bonitto (knee) and TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) are out for the Broncos. S P.J. Locke (neck) is listed as questionable.

The Lions listed T Taylor Decker (back), DT Benito Jones (neck), C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe), and WR Josh Reynolds (back) as questionable. QB Hendon Hooker (knee) won’t come off the non-football injury list.

Jets at Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable after missing practice all week. RB De’Von Achane (toe), T Terron Armstead (knee, ankle), RB Chris Brooks (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) are also listed as questionable. S DeShon Elliott (concussion) and OL Robert Hunt (hamstring) will not play.

The Jets ruled out WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) and QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles). T Carter Warren (hip) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. FB Nick Bawden (knee), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), DE Will McDonald (knee), C Joe Tippman (shoulder), and T Max Mitchell (neck) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Titans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) is likely to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful. DE Will Anderson (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), and CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) have been ruled out. WR Nico Collins (calf), T George Fant (hip), WR Noah Brown (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), and LB Henry To’oTo’o (hamstring) are all questionable for Sunday.

WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), DT Teair Tart (personal), and TE Josh Whyle (knee) are out for the Titans. DE Denico Autry (knee, illness), LB Jack Gibbens (back), S K’Von Wallace (quadricep), and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis (groin) and DL William Gholston (knee, ankle) will not play in Green Bay. WR Chris Godwin (knee), LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot), and LS Zach Triner (elbow) are set for game-time decisions after being tagged as questionable. DT Vita Vea (toe) and S Ryan Neal (back) are listed as doubtful.

RB AJ Dillon (thumb) and RB Aaron Jones (knee) are both questionable for the Packers. S Darnell Savage (shoulder), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is considered doubtful.

Giants at Saints

Giants TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. T Evan Neal (ankle) is doubtful while DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and G Justin Pugh (calf) join Waller with questionable tags.

WR Chris Olave (ankle), RB Jamaal Williams (groin), and T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are questionable for the Saints. DE Isaiah Foskey (quad), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), and DE Payton Turner (toe) will not play.

Falcons at Panthers

T Kaleb McGary (knee, illness) is out for the Falcons. T Jake Matthews (knee), G Chris Lindstrom (ankle), C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Nate Landman (knee), DE LaCale London (knee), and DT David Onyemata (ankle) have questionable designations.

Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (ankle) is listed as questionable along with S Xavier Woods (illness), DB D’Shawn Jamison (illness, S Sam Franklin Jr. (illness), LB Amaré Barno (illness), EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and S Jammie Robinson (finger). TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), G Justin McCray (calf), and TE Ian Thomas (ankle) have been ruled out. Hurst and McCray later went on injured reserve.

Bears at Browns

Bears WR DJ Moore (ankle) and S Jaquan Brisker (groin) are listed as questionable. WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and LB Noah Sewell (knee) will not play.

The Browns ruled out C Ethan Pocic (stinger), S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), and DL Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral). CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), LB Anthony Walker (knee), and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Patriots

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is out again this week. T Donovan Smith (neck) is also out.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is out for the Patriots. DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), T Trenton Brown (ankle, hand, illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR Matt Slater (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

49ers at Cardinals

The 49ers ruled out DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). G Aaron Banks (hip), G Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle), and CB Charvarius Ward (groin) are listed as questionable.

CB Bobby Price (quadricep) and LB Tyreke Smith (not injury related - travel) won’t play for the Cardinals. LB Krys Barnes (ribs), WR Marquise Brown (heel), P Blake Gillikin (back), TE Geoff Swaim (back), G Elijah Wilkinson (neck), and WR Michael Wilson (neck) are questionable.

Commanders at Rams

The Commanders will not have RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) or DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). They are also set to put TE Curtis Hodges (back) on injured reserve with G Saahdiq Charles (calf) coming off the list.

Rams WR Tutu Atwell (concussion) and T Rob Havenstein (groin) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Bills

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee, ankle) is out for the Cowboys. WR Brandin Cooks (illness), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), and T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) make up their questionable contingent.

The Bills ruled EDGE A.J. Epenesa (ribs) and S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) out for Sunday. CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) and WR Justin Shorter (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Jaguars

S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and LB Malik Hamm (ankle) are questionable for the Ravens.

The Jaguars ruled out CB Tyson Campbell (quad) and S Andre Cisco (groin). CB Tre Herndon (concussion), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), OL Ezra Cleveland (knee), OL Walker Little (hamstring), LS Ross Matiscik (knee), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and TE Brenton Strange (foot) are all in the questionable camp as well.