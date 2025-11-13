NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCES CURLING COMMENTARY TEAMS FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

Play-by-Play : Jason Knapp, Jim Kozimor, and Sloane Martin

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 13, 2025 – As the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials for curling move into the finals this weekend, NBC Olympics today announced its curling commentators for the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy. Coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games begins with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Play-by-Play

· Jason Knapp returns for his eighth NBC Olympics assignment, and fourth consecutive Winter Games. He previously called the Olympic curling competitions in 2014 (Sochi), 2018 (PyeongChang) and 2022 (Beijing).

· Jim Kozimor, in his eighth NBC Olympics assignment, calls curling for the third consecutive Winter Games (2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing).

· Sloane Martin calls curling in her Winter Games debut for NBC Olympics. She previously worked across multiple events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Analysts

· Kevin Martin, a two-time Olympic medalist, world champion and World Curling Hall of Famer, will be in the booth for his fourth consecutive Winter Games for NBC Olympics. Martin helped lead Canada to the silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics. At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Martin became the first skip to go through an entire Olympic tournament without losing a match, capturing the gold medal on home ice in the final against Norway.

· Tyler George, a 2018 PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist for the U.S., returns to NBC Olympics for a second consecutive Winter Games. George is also a U.S. Nationals champion.

· Jamie Sinclair, a two-time member on the U.S. world championship team, returns to the NBC Olympics team for a second consecutive Winter Games.

Reporter

· Kira K. Dixon serves as the curling reporter for the first time in her second NBC Olympics assignment. Dixon currently serves as a reporter and studio host on GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR coverage.

Knapp, Martin, and Dixon continue to call the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Curling and U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles this week across Peacock and USA Network, with live coverage of both finals beginning tomorrow.

U.S. OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC CURLING TEAM TRIALS – FINALS THIS WEEKEND

The United States’ top curling teams take a crucial step toward the chance to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics at the U.S. Olympic Men’s and Women’s Team Trials – Curling and the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles this week. The events will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., with live coverage presented across Peacock and USA Network that began Tuesday and continues through Sunday, Nov. 16. For more information on the event, including a full schedule, click here.

Live coverage of the Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Paralympic Trials begins tomorrow, Fri., Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. ET, with Game 1 of the Final. At the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt will face Penny Ricker and David Samsa in a best-of-three series to determine which team will represent the U.S. at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics. The U.S. will aim for its first podium finish in Paralympic wheelchair curling history.

Curling was included in the program of the inaugural 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, and after a lengthy Olympic hiatus, has been a mainstay of the Winter Games since 1998. The U.S. men last won a medal in 2018, their only Olympic curling gold, while the U.S. women have never reached the podium.

All live coverage will also be available on NBCOlympics.com. For more information on live coverage presented on Peacock, click here, and for more information on NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials, click here.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

