Premier League schedule, predictions, best storylines for Week 13 of the 2025-26 season

This could be a classic swing weekend for the Premier League title race, as the first- and second-place teams clash with chasmic potential for the top of the table.

Arsenal can guarantee no smaller than a seven-point lead on the Premier League field if they can beat second-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and the lead could be as large as 10 depending on what happens for Man City, Villa, Palace, and Brighton.

The flip side is that a Chelsea win could see the Blues within three points of the table’s summit, while Man City could move within four points with a win and an Arsenal loss.

Of course there are other great storylines involving Manchester United, Newcastle, and others, so let’s give you everything you need to enjoy the Premier League weekend below: Schedule, stream information, TV channels, storylines, and predictions for all 10 games.

Premier League Week 13 schedule: How to watch, streams, TV channels

Saturday 29 November

10am ET: Brentford v Burnley — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

10am ET: Manchester City v Leeds United — Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth — Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Everton v Newcastle United — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

3pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

Sunday 30 November

7am ET: Crystal Palace v Manchester United — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

9:05am ET: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

9:05am ET: West Ham United v Liverpool — Watch live on Peacock & NBCSN

9:05am ET: Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock

11:30am ET: Chelsea v Arsenal — USA — Watch online via NBC.com

Things to watch in Week 13 of the 2025-26 Premier League season

Cole Palmer return adds fuel to red-hot Chelsea: On paper, you’d worry a bit for Arsenal this week because of their fixture list and latest opponent. The Gunners handled Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich — two massive and emotional games — and now turn their attention to another huge rival in Chelsea. Those Blues, by the way, played a day earlier than Arsenal in the Champions League opened a lot of eyes themselves with their 3-0 win over Barcelona. Cole Palmer could well start the game title-contender credentials for Chelsea Can Liverpool deliver an expected result (for once)? Liverpool haven’t had the easiest run of fixtures, don’t get us wrong, but no one expected Arne Slot’s sophomore campaign to have team leaders using their social media posts to ask fans to get behind their super-slumping squad. How has this happened Erling Haaland hunts historic 100: Erling Haaland did not start at midweek against Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City loss. Neither of things bode well for 18th-place Leeds United, who will also putting their fourth-worst goals allowed number up against Haaland’s pursuit of his 100th career Premier League goal. His next goal will do it and — provided it happens before March — set a new standard for fastest collection of 100 PL goals. Wolves to get derby jolt? Aston Villa have been terrific of late and will expect to have little problem with regional rivals Wolves this weekend. But Rob Edwards has been hired — and taken the job — for a reason, and he’ll know that a West Midlands derby result would really deliver some hope to Wolves in his second game as manager of his old club, Will Villa playing at midweek in Europe... maybe? Did Newcastle finally pack for a road trip? The Magpies have been great at St. James’ Park and not-so-good away from home, if not in performances than certainly in results. They return from a blown lead to Marseille in the Champions League and now have to meet an ornery Everton side capable of flustering any opponent at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Premier League predictions for Week 13 of the 2025-26 season

Everton vs Newcastle prediction

Everton are winless in their last four meetings with the Magpies, though of course this is the first time they’ll meet the Toffees’ still-sparkling Hill Dickinson Stadium. Newcastle did play Tuesday in Marseille, so there are travel effects to consider, but they also used Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, and Lewis Hall for a total of about 90 minutes while not using Sven Botman nor Joelinton. If rotation’s the idea, they should be ready, and Everton played Monday to boot. This will be a tussle, but Newcastle have more and perhaps even superior finishers. Gana Gueye is a big miss for the hosts, but on the bright side Jordan Pickford is in great form and loves a game versus Newcastle. Everton 1-2 Newcastle United. (Nick Mendola)

Sunderland vs Bournemouth prediction

Regis Le Bris and Andoni Iraola may well be the newest wizards of the Premier League management group, and how they approach this game will be interesting thanks to an improved bill of health for Sunderland and questions over Antoine Semenyo’s status for the Bournemouth. It’s fair to expect a tight one here. Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth. (Nick Mendola)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham prediction

Spurs will need to be patient but if things click they can hurt Fulham and have some attacking players finding a bit of form. Expect a narrow win for the hosts. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Brentford vs Burnley prediction

We’ve watched Burnley fluster all sorts of foes, and Martin Dubravka is an excellent keeper with some strong defenders in front of him. Yet Igor Thiago is in good form and an absolute handful for said defenses. Especially with the game at home, the Bees are going to be too much for the Clarets. Brentford 2-0 Burnley. (Nick Mendola)

Manchester City vs Leeds prediction

This feels like it could get out of hand quickly if City score early, as they are angry from two defeats over the last week. Manchester City 4-0 Leeds. (Joe Prince-Wright)

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like West Ham will cause Liverpool all kinds of problems but we will see some kind of reaction from Slot’s side. West Ham 2-2 Liverpool. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction

We know Man United can play well with this team and that they have the advantage of a less-challenging week of preparation. That could do enough to level the advantage of a steady Palace team playing in front of a boisterous home crowd. Still, the Red Devils need to get goals without Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko again. That could prove a trickier task. Still... Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United. (Nick Mendola)

Aston Villa vs Wolves prediction

This does have a recipe for an upset if you buy into Edwards engineering a good game plan over the past week. Emery limited the minutes of his top dogs on Thursday in the Europa League, though, so this isn’t a traditional UEL rebound. Still... Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves. (Nick Mendola)

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton prediction

We’re not buying into the complete restoration of the Tricky Trees quite yet, and they are due for a tricky day at the office especially with the challenges associated with a midweek game. Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White look set to play but were dinged up against Malmo, though Dyche rotated pretty well for that fixture. There’s something here for Forest, if only as Brighton have yet to prove they’ve found a finisher outside of in-form veteran Danny Welbeck. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brighton. (Nick Mendola)

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

This is such a tough one to call. Arsenal are the favorites, but Chelsea are in great form too and both teams will be full of confidence after big midweek wins in the Champions League. I’m going to sit on the fence. Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal. (Joe Prince-Wright)