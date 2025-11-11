 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Simpkins and Shelstad combine for 42 points, Oregon beats South Dakota State 83-69
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo sets NCAA record with 16 steals, No. 18 Notre Dame women dump Akron 85-58
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Simpkins and Shelstad combine for 42 points, Oregon beats South Dakota State 83-69
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo sets NCAA record with 16 steals, No. 18 Notre Dame women dump Akron 85-58
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBendito Mantato

Bendito
Mantato

Latest News

Nigeria v Ivory Coast - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Final
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule for playoffs
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Burnley FC v Luton Town - Premier League
Can Rob Edwards save Wolves from relegation?
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Defiant Virgil van Dijk refuses to give up on Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
Qatar V Oman - 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifier Playoffs
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
Latvia v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City vs Liverpool managers speak after 3-0 City win
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL
Three things learned from Man City vs Liverpool: The ‘other’ Pep, City’s depth, the Reds’ overworked backs
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
November 11, 2025 01:56 PM
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into how Manchester City were able to stifle Liverpool's attack while exploiting their defensive weaknesses in a 3-0 win at the Etihad.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxparta_251111.jpg
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
9:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2r_chewolves_251111.jpg
3:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_251111.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2r_spursmanchest_251111.jpg
9:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2r_sundars_251111.jpg
9:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmclivpostgame_251111.jpg
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_masterclasspep_251111.jpg
8:43
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsua_251109.jpg
3:58
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251109.jpg
3:31
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
Now Playing