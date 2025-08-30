Latest News
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's visit to the Midlands to take on Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 3.
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's visit to the Midlands to take on Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 3.
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 win against Burnley at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
Take a look back at the full-match highlights from Brentford's visit to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in Matchweek 3.
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
Iliman Ndiaye gets his name of the scoresheet for the Toffees and gives Everton a 2-1 lead over Wolves at the Molinuex.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
Watch full-match highlights from Bournemouth's visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in Matchweek 3.
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
Following a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United is awarded a penalty and Bruno Fernandes tucks away the go-ahead goal for his side in dying moments of the match.
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
Jack Grealish sets up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the former Chelsea player powers his effort into the back of the net to give Everton a two-goal lead over Wolves.
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
It's pandemonium at the Stadium of Light as Wilson Isidor's header finds the back of the net to give Sunderland a late-winner over Brentford.
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
It's not over just yet for Wolves as Rodrigo Gomes manages to find the back of the net from close range to make it a one-goal match at the Molineux.