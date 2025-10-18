 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
Mendoza throws four TD passes and No. 3 Indiana overwhelms Michigan State 38-13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Ole Miss at Georgia
Stockton throws 4 TD passes as No. 9 Georgia rallies in 4th quarter to beat No. 5 Ole Miss 43-35
Tennis: US Open
Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to the WTA’s Japan Open final with win over Cîrstea

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown

October 18, 2025 05:44 PM
Fernando Mendoza hits Omar Cooper Jr. on a 48-yarder, perfectly hitting him in stride to give Indiana a 28-10 lead over Michigan State.

nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
53
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
38
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_cignetticontract_251018.jpg
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension
nbc_cfb_indmidseason_251017.jpg
02:28
Cignetti’s extension a huge step for Indiana
nbc_cfb_uscndrivalry_251017.jpg
02:15
Inside the history of Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry
nbc_rtf_franklinnews_251016.jpg
13:36
Where Penn State ranks among CFB coaching openings
nbc_rtf_psucandidates_251016.jpg
11:36
Cignetti, Rhule lead Penn State HC candidates
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Notre Dame vs. USC has big playoff implications
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_roto_tennatbama_251016.jpg
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
nbc_roto_techatasu_251016.jpg
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
nbc_roto_washatmich_251016.jpg
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
nbc_bte_week8bets_251015.jpg
02:04
Take RB Blaylock’s under, Arkansas this weekend
nbc_bte_uscnd_251015_copy.jpg
02:07
Can USC cover spread against Notre Dame?
nbc_bte_psuiowa_251015.jpg
01:50
Target under when Iowa hosts struggling Penn State
olemissqbthumbnailvod.jpg
01:47
Will Ole Miss QB Chambliss stay hot vs. Georgia?
miamithumbnailrb.jpg
01:36
Bet on Miami RB Brown to rush for under 38.5 yards
nbc_pff_indianamichst_251014.jpg
01:20
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
nbc_pff_psuiowa_251014.jpg
01:15
Penn State’s matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
nbc_pff_uscnotredame_251014.jpg
01:18
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC

