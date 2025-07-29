Watch Now
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to discuss the race for a FedEx Cup Playoffs spot with players vying for a position at the Wyndham Championship this week.
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick outlines his mindset on Golf Central before the Wyndham Championship to continue to gain ground in the Ryder Cup Standings after a tough start to the season.
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko speak with the media about expectations heading into the AIG Women's Open as the Golf Central desk examines how both players are playing similarly to 2024.
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
Australian golfer and commentator Ian Baker-Finch joins Golf Central to reflect on his career both on and off the green before his final call this weekend.
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Watch highlights from players around the top 70 FedExCup standings fight their way through the final round of the 3M Open for valuable points to help them make the playoffs.
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama discusses how he was able to "trust his game" in the final round to win the 3M open, and how special it was to have his brother caddie for him this week.
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Lottie Woad checks in following her debut victory on the LPGA Tour to share how she has balanced the expectations on the course, caddie changes, and how she plans on celebrating her milestone win.
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
Kurt Kitayama made a big jump to the top of the leaderboard on moving day at the 3M Open.
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
Thorbjørn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia talk to Amy Rogers following their third rounds at the 3M Open.
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
Lottie Woad talks about handling professional pressure at the Women's Scottish Open and the Golf Central desk discusses how her ball striking has been a strength of hers.