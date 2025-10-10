Watch Now
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew looks back on Max Greyserman's Round 2 at the Baycurrent Classic, where an 8-under Round of 63 saw him finish atop the leaderboards with a four-stroke lead as he seeks his first PGA Tour win.
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Look back at second-round outings from Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Open de España, where the former got back into contention and the latter missed the cut.
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew unpacks Xander Schauffele's hot start to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic before hearing from him on how he made the most of fast greens and stayed bogey-free.
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
Watch the best shots from the championship match of the 2025 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship featuring featuring Ina Kim-Schaad and Hanley Long.
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
Jon Rahm shares his frustrations in the first round of the Spanish Open while Golf Central analyzes how he "wears his emotions on his sleeve" with expectations he will rebound in Round 2.
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
Xander Schauffele wasn't at his best during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, shooting a 71. Watch highlights from his round and analysis from the Golf Central Pregame crew about his struggles in 2025.
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
Jon Rahm discusses going for his fourth win in the Spanish Open, his experience winning the Ryder Cup and more.
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to talk about what the Top 75 finishers can get at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, including a reduced number of PGA Tour cards.
The good and bad of LPGA parity
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to talk about the positives and negatives of the LPGA having no repeat winners in 2025.
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
Matt Kuchar "desperately" wants to get inside the top 100 by the end of the fall and took a good step toward doing so in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
Stacy Lewis joins Golf Central after the Lotte Championship, the last event on the 2025 LPGA Tour calendar, to reflect on her pro golf journey and thank her coaches, family, caddies and more for all their support.