Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Dutch Disaster: Sifan Hassan, Femke Bol fall meters from gold medals at track worlds
World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders

Watch Now

Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3

August 19, 2023 06:24 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
6:04
Analyzing McIlroy’s Rd. 2 struggles at BMW Champ
nbc_golf_cdw_bmwround2homa_230818.jpg
1:12
Homa’s putter could not be denied in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_homard2lites_230818.jpg
2:38
Highlights: Homa, BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_bmwchamprd2lites_230818.jpg
8:24
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_maxhomaint_230818.jpg
1:49
Homa sets course record in Round 2 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_230818.jpg
1:50
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_chriskirkint_230818.jpg
1:50
Kirk positioning himself for return to East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_rolfingmauiwildfires_230818.jpg
13:21
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
nbc_golf_seabourn_230818.jpg
0:54
McIlroy recovers for birdie on No. 17 at BMW
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1hl_230817.jpg
12:44
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdw_bmwrd1_230817.jpg
1:13
Work around the greens has McIlroy T1 after Rd. 1
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
1:36
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
