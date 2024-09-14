 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2

September 13, 2024 09:44 PM
See the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
7:44
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_schauffele_240913.jpg
1:08
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
1:07
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_golf_procorechamprd1_240912.jpg
7:15
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
1:00
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
nbc_gt_rorysegment_240911.jpg
2:57
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
GettyImages-1920489643.jpg
8:37
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrory_240905.jpg
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
