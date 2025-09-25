 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians
Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 4 of 2025 season
Cheryl Reeve
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
jones.jpg
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cleveland Guardians
Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 4 of 2025 season
Cheryl Reeve
Top-seeded Lynx lament losing their usual composure and a big lead in letting Mercury tie the series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
jones.jpg
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup

September 25, 2025 10:07 AM
Rory McIlroy discusses the moment he felt the true impact of the Ryder Cup, remembering the time a sick Seve Ballesteros gave an emotional speech to the European team.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
4:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
5:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
1:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
8:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
5:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
5:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
Now Playing
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
8:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
4:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
Now Playing

Related Videos

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
05:11
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
jones.jpg
03:17
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
01:26
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
03:12
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
08:20
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more
nbc_pft_dungymessagetodal_250925.jpg
01:11
Dungy’s message to Cowboys ahead of Packers
nbc_pft_wilsoncollisioncourse_250925.jpg
04:31
Giants are on ‘soft collision course’ with Wilson
nbc_pft_simmstrivia_250925.jpg
02:05
Big Phil reacts to Chris fumbling trivia about him
nbc_pft_jj_mccarthy_concern_250925.jpg
02:20
Why Phil Simms would be ‘worried’ about McCarthy
nbc_pft_impressive_qb_250925.jpg
03:02
Wentz, Mariota dazzle as backup QBs
nbc_pft_philsimmsqbhits_250925.jpg
03:46
Phil Simms recalls hardest hits he took as NFL QB
nbc_pft_jonessuccess_250925.jpg
03:04
Colts ‘wiped the slate clean’ for Jones
nbc_pft_giantsqbmove_250925.jpg
04:16
Phil Simms: Dart will give Giants ‘electricity’
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_250925.jpg
10:24
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
nbc_pft_superbowl_throwback_ste_vik_250925.jpg
01:30
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
nbc_pft_ireland_football_begin_250925.jpg
07:17
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be
nbc_pft_wilsonnotdone_250925.jpg
06:06
Wilson ‘not done’ yet after getting benched
nbc_pft_viking_steelers_dublin_bar_250925.jpg
05:07
Fans in Ireland staying up for NFL is ‘love story’
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250925.jpg
06:37
Daboll made decision to start Dart over Wilson
nbc_pft_kennyclark_250925.jpg
04:33
Clark is looking forward to hitting Love
nbc_pft_parsonsnotribute_250925.jpg
04:14
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_moto_wrldrally_250924.jpg
09:42
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 1
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
nbc_ffhh_pittman_v3_250924.jpg
03:18
Buy Pittman’s early production with Jones at QB