Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
Shane Lowry hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2019 and chats with Damon Hack about practicing "patience" in chasing that elusive victory after Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Brandel Chamblee explains the mechanics behind Scottie Scheffler's ball striking and Todd Lewis provides the latest on Scheffler's efforts to get better on the green.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining where he can clean things up heading into Round 2.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Shane Lowry has the early lead.
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
Shane Lowry talks about his opening round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he began with "very low expectations" given prior struggles at Bay Hill but finished atop the leaderboard.
Theegala’s aggressiveness pays off in API Round 1
Sahith Theegala breaks down his Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which some aggressiveness on a scoreable day and a couple sunk chips helped him to a 4-under 68.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.
Lee ‘cooking’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Min Woo Lee discusses his Round 1 performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's able to interact with his fans and inspire kids that want to play golf.
Zalatoris ‘learning something every week’
After his 3-under opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Will Zalatoris comments on building momentum early in the weekend and his progress back to full strength.