Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
What McIlroy had to say about working on his putting with Faxon
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
After Hurricanes land Kuznetsov, Guentzel, East rivals follow with trade deadline deals of their own
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
How to watch Phoenix Cup race: TV info, start time and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_everwondersoccerrun_240308.jpg
How far do soccer players run during a match?
nbc_dps_dannysprinkleinterview_240308.jpg
Sprinkle: ‘Don’t touch’ the NCAA Tournament
nbc_dps_ryanleafbiggestbust_240308.jpg
Leaf: I am the biggest NFL bust ever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

nbc_pl_everwondersoccerrun_240308.jpg
How far do soccer players run during a match?
nbc_dps_dannysprinkleinterview_240308.jpg
Sprinkle: ‘Don’t touch’ the NCAA Tournament
nbc_dps_ryanleafbiggestbust_240308.jpg
Leaf: I am the biggest NFL bust ever

Watch Now

Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API

March 8, 2024 02:53 PM
Shane Lowry hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2019 and chats with Damon Hack about practicing "patience" in chasing that elusive victory after Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lowryinterview_240308.jpg
1:04
Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
nbc_golf_puertoricoopenrd2hilite_240308.jpg
6:04
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
2:55
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerintrd1lites_240307.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
2:25
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_theegalainterview_240307.jpg
1:51
Theegala’s aggressiveness pays off in API Round 1
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
nbc_golf_gcp_minwooleeint_240307.jpg
9:23
Lee ‘cooking’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_gcp_zalatorisint_240307.jpg
2:51
Zalatoris ‘learning something every week’
nbc_golf_pga_prord1lites_240307.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
