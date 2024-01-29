Watch Now
Weekend Movers: Lowry, Pavon show out at Farmers
Check out the spectacular shots Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry and Matthieu Pavon pulled off at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Up Next
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Golf Today reacts to reports that Anthony Kim is eyeing a return to professional golf, either on the PGA Tour or in LIV Golf. The crew wonders -- skeptically -- whether Kim could make any real impact after 12 years away.
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen joins Golf Today to talk about how important the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is, how it helped him find his way after losing his father and educating players on the business of golf.
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm’s team
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm's team
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the report that Tyrrell Hatton is set to join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, discussing the degree of impact from his jump amid negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF.
New, improved field at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
New, improved field at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Todd Lewis breaks down the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is set to see much more participation from top PGA Tour players than in years past.
Weekend Movers: Lowry, Pavon show out at Farmers
Weekend Movers: Lowry, Pavon show out at Farmers
Check out the spectacular shots Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry and Matthieu Pavon pulled off at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
Pebble Beach will be 'a lot different' this year
The Golf Central crew offers an early preview of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and shares their thoughts on changes to Pebble Beach Golf Links ahead of this year's tournament.
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
Jaegar's 'fearless' driving helped him at Farmers
Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee talk about the transformation in Stephan Jaeger's driving and how it helped him qualify for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the AON Swing 5.
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
Pavon: 'I had an entire country behind me'
Matthieu Pavon speaks with Steve Burkowski after winning the Farmers Insurance Open about his mentality in that critical final stretch and what it feels like to win on his historic win on the PGA Tour.
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers’
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers'
Matthieu Pavon becomes the first Frenchman to win a PGA Tour event since 1921 and Golf Central takes a look at the turning points of his final round and his future.
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4
Relive the best shots from the final day of action at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which took place at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
Will Zalatoris leaped the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, where he flashed strong driving capabilities and a comfortable approach.