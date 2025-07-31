 Skip navigation
Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Suarez's fantasy value dips after trade to M's

July 31, 2025 02:30 PM
Eric Samulski discusses the Arizona Diamondbacks' choice to trade third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners for corner infielder Tyler Locklear and two bullpen prospects.

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_nlroy_2507031.jpg
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_roto_bieber_250730.jpg
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies

nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
nbc_simms_afcteams_250731.jpg
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
wilkins.jpg
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
oly_sww4x200f_teamaustralia_250731.jpg
13:12
Australia edges U.S. in women’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_pft_dungypreseason_250731.jpg
08:06
How Dungy approached preseason, work-life balance
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
tony.jpg
05:07
Dungy opens up about 2025 Pro Football HOF class
nbc_pft_dungyhof_250731.jpg
07:34
Dungy reflects on Hall of Fame NFL career
nbc_pft_playersfaking_250731.jpg
05:45
Why unhappy players don’t need to fake injuries
nbc_pft_hendricksoncamp_250731.jpg
05:27
Florio: Hendrickson’s holdout ‘was a mistake’
nbc_pft_burrowhendrickson_250731.jpg
02:10
Burrow wants to ‘reward’ Hendrickson
oly_sww50bk_berkoff_250731.jpg
04:45
Berkoff, Smith finish 1-2 for U.S. in 50m back
nbc_pft_afcloaded_250731.jpg
02:39
AFC is ‘loaded’ with storylines entering 2025