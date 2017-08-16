 Skip navigation
Mattingly on Stanton's incredible power

August 16, 2017 12:11 PM
Marlins manager Don Mattingly discusses Giancarlo Stanton's recent hot streak, why Stanton has a permanent green light and the rate of home runs in 2017.
