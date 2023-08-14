Watch Now
Mervis likely offers value in deeper mixed leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Matt Mervis will likely offer value in deeper mixed leagues if recalled by the Cubs.
Foley could be a top-20 reliever rest of the way
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers should pick up relief pitcher Jason Foley as the clear favorite for saves with the Tigers.
Hard finding short-term fantasy value with Basabe
Connor Rogers breaks down recent Rays' call-up, Osleivis Basabe, and why he offers limited short-term fantasy value but could develop into a solid starter in the long term.
Moore worth adding for stolen base upside
Connor Rogers highlights Mariners' second baseman Dylan Moore, who has thrived as a fantasy infielder when given the chance, and why he's worth adding for those in need of stolen bases.
View Hancock as a spot starter in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Mariners' pitcher Emerson Hancock's fantasy outlook after getting called up to the majors and why he should be viewed as a spot starter against weak offenses.
McNeil the ‘best bet’ to provide boost in average?
Despite a down year for Mets' Jeff McNeil, Connor Rogers explains why he is the 'best bet' of anyone on the waiver wire to provide fantasy managers with a boost in batting average.
Highlights: HRs power Red Sox to win over Tigers
Relive the biggest moments from the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers Sunday clash in what was Miguel Cabrera's final game at Fenway Park.
Story optimistic about Red Sox’ playoff chances
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story speaks with Ahmed Fareed and Jensen Lewis about the team's playoff chances after going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two stolen bases in Boston's 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall sends a three-run home run out of Fenway Park to extend Boston's lead against the Detroit Tigers.
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park
Justin Turner sends a solo home run out of Fenway Park and puts the Boston Red Sox up 2-1 against the Detroit Tigers.
Wong’s RBI triple ties things up against Tigers
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong knocks in a second-inning RBI triple to tie the game against the Detroit Tigers.
Cabrera delivers in his final game at Fenway Park
Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera records an RBI groundout in his final game at Fenway Park before retiring after the 2023 season.