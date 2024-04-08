 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round at Monte Carlo
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
Guardians’ Shane Bieber emotional in discussing elbow injury, uncertain future with surgery looming
Alabama v Connecticut
March Madness National Championship Best Bets: UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_matsuyamapress_240408.jpg
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
nbc_golf_lfmasters_savaricashit_240408.jpg
De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round at Monte Carlo
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
Guardians’ Shane Bieber emotional in discussing elbow injury, uncertain future with surgery looming
Alabama v Connecticut
March Madness National Championship Best Bets: UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_matsuyamapress_240408.jpg
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
nbc_golf_lfmasters_savaricashit_240408.jpg
De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA

April 8, 2024 03:36 PM
Heston Kjerstad has put his name back on fantasy radars thanks to a blazing start this year in Triple-A, but managers shouldn't overreact by rushing to stash the talented 25-year-old.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
1:11
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwwhitters_240408.jpg
3:12
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
3:13
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basebalwaiverwire_240408.jpg
3:42
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gausman_240408__937803.jpg
1:13
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
1:15
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_hamilton_240408.jpg
1:05
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gore_240408.jpg
1:03
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtanihomerun_240405.jpg
10:17
Inside the controversy of Ohtani’s first Dodger HR
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240403.jpg
6:02
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates’ Jones
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
1:06
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_benson_240401.jpg
1:00
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Now Playing