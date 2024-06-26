Watch Now
Fantasy implications of Tatis Jr.’s injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down the status of Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres placed on the injured list due to a stress reaction in his leg.
How to navigate fantasy baseball trade landscape
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess how fantasy managers should approach this summer's trade landscape, explaining how to target help in several categories as July approaches.
What to expect in MLB debuts from Birdsong, Festa
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski look ahead to the MLB debuts for San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong and Minnesota Twins starter David Festa, analyzing what to expect from the two rookies.
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into Wednesday’s best bets – and they’re putting money on LA's Gavin Stone pitching over 18.5 outs against Chicago and Turkey beating the Czech Republic in the UEFA Euro game.
Yankees’ Davis is a viable short-term fantasy play
With the injury list growing, New York Yankees utility man and first baseman J.D. Davis is set to see his fantasy baseball value increase in the short-term due to a favorable home field for home runs.
Varsho is ‘just keeping his head above water’
Despite his low batting average and high flyout rate, Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is consistently batting towards the top of the lineup and maintains some fantasy value thanks to his HRs and steals.
Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants
San Francisco Giants’ Robbie Ray makes progress in his recovery, returning to the field following Tommy John surgery.
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
Former second overall pick Heston Kjerstad was called up from the minors by the Baltimore Orioles for a second time, but he still has to develop before becoming a worthwhile fantasy baseball asset.
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
While Astros' fans and fantasy managers might have expected more out of Chas McCormick than he has produced this year, he seems to have turned a corner.
Yankees’ Rice a versatile fantasy option
The New York Yankees called catcher and first baseman Ben Rice up to step in for the injured Anthony Rizzo, and he's proving to be a jack of all trades fantasy asset although he doesn't excel in any one area.
Twins’ Miranda among top waiver wire hitters
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski spotlight Jose Miranda as one of the best waiver adds and highlight the player’s latest performance on the Minnesota Twins.
Mets’ options with Diaz facing suspension
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Edwin Diaz's ejection for a foreign substance and the potential fantasy implications pending a possible suspension.