NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Missed opportunities cost Cup drivers chance to make Championship 4
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_231029.jpg
Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville to reach Championship 4 with William Byron; Hamlin eliminated

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriowilsontaylor_231029.jpg
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
nbc_fnia_floriocousins_231029.jpg
How should Vikings proceed after Cousins injury?
nbc_fnia_chilac_wassermanintv_231029.jpg
Flag football add to 2028 Olympics a ‘huge deal’

Byron moves on to Phoenix: 'It was a slugfest'

October 29, 2023 06:35 PM
William Byron calls his effort at Martinsville his "worst race of the year" after his helmet fan wasn't working, but concedes the overall result of reaching the Championship 4 "means more than anything."
nbc_nas_creditone_231029.jpg
1:33
Cup Championship 4 field is set after Martinsville
nbc_nas_realbyronintv_231029.jpg
2:01
Byron moves on to Phoenix: ‘It was a slugfest’
nbc_byronintv_231029_1920x1080_2277714499625.jpg
2:54
Truex Jr eliminated: ‘Gave it a hell of an effort’
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_231029.jpg
2:06
Hamlin: Ultimately Homestead ‘sealed our fate’
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_231029.jpg
2:24
Blaney reserves place in Championship 4 with win
nbc_nas_pacecar_231029.jpg
1:12
Pace car has to be towed at Martinsville
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_231028.jpg
18:05
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
nbc_nas_martinsville_custerintv_231028.jpg
1:58
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
nbc_nas_martinsville_hillintv_231028.jpg
1:13
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
nbc_nas_martinsville_creedintv_231028.jpg
2:13
Creed eliminated: ‘I don’t know if it’s fair’
nbc_nas_martinsville_allagaierintv_231028.jpg
1:43
Allgaier to race for title: ‘This is emotional’
nbc_nas_martinsville_otfinish_231028.jpg
3:23
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
nbc_nas_martinsville_crash_231028.jpg
8:10
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
9:33
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_truexjrintv_231028.jpg
0:33
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’
nbc_nas_arcawestmadera_231027.jpg
7:43
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_martinsville_231026.jpg
1:34
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
7:58
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillememories_231026.jpg
3:36
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_champ4drivers_231026.jpg
3:24
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
nbc_nas_campbellchastain_231026.jpg
3:21
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillepreview_231026.jpg
4:36
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
nbc_nas_arcawestbullring_231023.jpg
9:11
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
nbc_nas_mm_mvillepreview_231023.jpg
8:05
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231023.jpg
6:21
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
nbc_nas_mm_blaneyhamlintruex_231023.jpg
8:59
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231023.jpg
7:48
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
nbc_nas_pod_hamlintruex_231023.jpg
10:25
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
nbc_nas_pod_larsonpit_231023.jpg
5:37
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
