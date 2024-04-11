 Skip navigation
Byron's precision has led to Next Gen success

April 11, 2024 01:20 PM
Parker Kligerman explains why William Byron has been able to establish himself as the driver to beat in the Next Gen era, wonders whether JGR and Hendrick will continue to dominate Cup, and highlights the keys to Texas.
nbc_nas_kligermanhit_240411.jpg
3:24
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mvillerecap_240408.jpg
10:51
Byron’s excellence on display in special HMS win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cookout400_240407.jpg
13:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfindudewipes250lites_240406.jpg
18:31
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_redflag_240406.jpg
2:45
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucks200_240405.jpg
12:54
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
4:37
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
6:05
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_smithhocevar_240402.jpg
9:03
Smith and Hocevar’s first impressions of Cup
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoesegment_240402.jpg
8:07
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Now Playing
dennis_truex.jpg
10:53
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_richmondhl_240331.jpg
18:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
Now Playing
hamlin.jpg
2:17
Hamlin rallies to win Cup Richmond race in OT
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotacare250_240330.jpg
12:28
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
Now Playing
byronrichmond.jpg
5:14
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
Now Playing
KFB.jpg
12:20
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron’s ‘exquisite’ weekend
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cotahl_240324.jpg
12:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitycota_240323.jpg
13:39
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckscota_240323.jpg
12:27
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cotapreview_v2_240321.jpg
3:11
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_roadcoursebest_240320.jpg
14:04
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolreview_240318.jpg
10:06
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_foodcity500_240317.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksbristollites_240316.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolpreviewv2_240314.jpg
2:35
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_phxrecap_240311.jpg
6:36
Does Bell’s win make Toyota the title favorite?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
17:22
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_240309.jpg
16:48
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartwreck_240309.jpg
4:27
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_phoenixpreview_240304.jpg
5:01
What to expect from revamped short track package
Now Playing