Hornets' Clifford to step down after season
The Rotoworld Basketball Show reacts to the news of Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford announcing he will step down after the season and what it means for the organization moving forward.
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to Joel Embiid's 24-point return vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, discussing the potential of a healthy Philadalphia 76ers squad in the NBA playoffs.
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green getting ejected less than four minutes into a game, highlighting how Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors feel about the impact of Green's absence.
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses the recent high-level of play from Jalen Green, debating whether it's sustainable for the remainder of the season.
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
The Rotoworld Basketball crew explains what they learned about the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James' absence against the Milwaukee Bucks, particularly dissecting the performances of Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie.
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
ESPN sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NBA's investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Jontay Porter and the developing Shohei Ohtani gambling situation.
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Dan Patrick says the increased betting interest under player props for Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was just asking for someone to raise a red flag, leading to an inquiry surrounding the irregularities.
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Fantasy managers could consider Taylor Hendricks and other young Jazz players who will likely see an uptick in playing time following the Jazz's late-season slump.
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
Mitchell Robinson could be worth a flier as the Knicks center nears a return just in time for the fantasy basketball stretch run.
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
Stephen A. Smith shares why he wasn't surprised by Kyrie Irving's unique game winner for the Mavericks against the Nuggets and discusses the influx of international star power these days and how it has impacted the NBA.
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
NBA superstar Damian Lillard joins Dan Patrick to discuss Caitlin Clark's dominance, three-point shooting in the modern NBA, why Victor Wembanyama is "special" and much more.
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discuss Stephen Curry's imminent return to the Golden State Warriors and why it could impact Brandin Podziemski's production.