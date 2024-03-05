Watch Now
Arenas: NBA should 'leave the game the way it is'
Gilbert Arenas tells Dan Patrick what he meant by his recent comments on European players in today's NBA, arguing the league should let the game be the offense-centric product it's become.
Up Next
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
LeBron James made history Saturday by passing 40,000 points, and it's just one chapter in a stretch that's seen the Los Angeles Lakers superstar provide top-10 per-game fantasy basketball value the past three weeks.
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
Giannis fueling Bucks' recent turnaround
The Milwaukee Bucks have seemed to figure things out under Doc Rivers, and it's all being led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's once again providing top-tier fantasy basketball value as well.
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately
Vassell's fantasy basketball value climbing lately
Vaughn Dalzell spotlights San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, who shouldn't be overlooked despite the attention on his teammate Victor Wembanyama.
Likely ROTY loss doesn’t diminish Holmgren’s value
Likely ROTY loss doesn't diminish Holmgren's value
Though he's likely to lose the NBA Rookie of the Year race to Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren has had a tremendous season for the Oklahoma City Thunder -- and for fantasy basketball managers lucky enough to roster him.
Kings’ Sabonis consistency great for fantasy value
Kings' Sabonis consistency great for fantasy value
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis has shown he can lead the Kings' offense over the last few weeks with dependable numbers that make him strong in fantasy leagues.
Olynyk’s fantasy prospects could be on the rise
Olynyk's fantasy prospects could be on the rise
With the absence of Scottie Barnes due to hand injury, Kelly Olynyk's numbers have made him a must-roster in fantasy basketball leagues.
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson examine the non-stars on the 76ers that are good fantasy options and ponder Philadelphia's overall outlook.
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
Dan Titus breaks down what to expect from Chris Paul as he makes his way back into the Warriors' lineup.
Johnson’s fantasy value growing in Young’s absence
Johnson's fantasy value growing in Young's absence
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the players who are helping to fill the shoes of injured Trae Young in Atlanta, including Jalen Johnson.
How should NBA improve the All-Star game?
How should NBA improve the All-Star game?
Senior NBA writer Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss improvements surrounding the NBA All-Star Game, and Lebron James supporting his son in the NBA.
Patrick: Bronny talk comes with LeBron’s territory
Patrick: Bronny talk comes with LeBron's territory
Dan Patrick and co. react to LeBron James' defense of his son Bronny, arguing that because of who he is, the Lakers superstar can't expect his son not to be under the spotlight and a leading subject of NBA mock drafts.