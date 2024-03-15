Watch Now
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
NBA superstar Damian Lillard joins Dan Patrick to discuss Caitlin Clark's dominance, three-point shooting in the modern NBA, why Victor Wembanyama is "special" and much more.
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discuss Stephen Curry's imminent return to the Golden State Warriors and why it could impact Brandin Podziemski's production.
Is Monk a lock to win Sixth Man of the Year?
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew analyze the contenders for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, debating if anybody can overtake Malik Monk to win the award?
Sengun’s injury provides opportunity for Thompson
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discuss the injury to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and why it could provide an opportunity for Amen Thompson and Jock Landale.
Simmons out for season with back injury
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Brooklyn Nets ruling out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season with a back injury, analyzing what it could mean for his future beyond 2024.
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
With Devin Booker going down for the Suns, the Rotoworld Basketball Show highlight Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as fantasy pickups who could see a short-term boost.
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discusses the heavy minutes players like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have played for the New York Knicks, questioning if fatigue will drag the team down come playoff time.
Arenas: NBA should ‘leave the game the way it is’
Gilbert Arenas tells Dan Patrick what he meant by his recent comments on European players in today's NBA, arguing the league should let the game be the offense-centric product it's become.
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
LeBron James made history Saturday by passing 40,000 points, and it's just one chapter in a stretch that's seen the Los Angeles Lakers superstar provide top-10 per-game fantasy basketball value the past three weeks.
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
The Milwaukee Bucks have seemed to figure things out under Doc Rivers, and it's all being led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's once again providing top-tier fantasy basketball value as well.
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately
Vaughn Dalzell spotlights San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, who shouldn't be overlooked despite the attention on his teammate Victor Wembanyama.
Likely ROTY loss doesn’t diminish Holmgren’s value
Though he's likely to lose the NBA Rookie of the Year race to Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren has had a tremendous season for the Oklahoma City Thunder -- and for fantasy basketball managers lucky enough to roster him.