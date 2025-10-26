 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Yamamoto throws first World Series complete game since 2015 as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2
NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250
Taylor Gray takes checkered flag at Martinsville for first Xfinity victory
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michgian_td_4thq_251025.jpg
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_michgian_st_td2_251025.jpg
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win

October 25, 2025 10:55 PM
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies used a massive third-quarter effort to take down the Pacers with an easy win on Saturday night at home.

nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
nbc_nba_okcvsatl_251025.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251025.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
nbc_nba_phxvslac_251024.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers beat Suns as Harden drops 30
nbc_nba_minvslal_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Doncic goes for 49, Lakers wax Timberwolves
nbc_nba_gswvspor_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Trail Blazers scorch Warriors in Portland
nbc_nba_utahvssac_251024.jpg
02:01
Highlights: LaVine, Kings hold off Jazz
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_atlorlando_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
nbc_nba_miavsmem_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
nbc_nba_clevsbkn_251024.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
nbc_bte_timbsvslakers_251024.jpg
02:23
Lakers vs. Timberwolves could go either way
nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
01:47
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:53
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_michgian_td_4thq_251025.jpg
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_michgian_st_td2_251025.jpg
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
MPXHaynesTD2.jpg
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
nbc_cfb_michigan_td2_251025.jpg
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_playpff_teams_half_251025v2.jpg
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
ChilesTDMIchigan.jpg
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
nbc_pl_mubhav2_251025.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool