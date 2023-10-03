Watch Now
Porzingis' foot injury makes him risky in fantasy
Kristaps Porzingis' on-court production is not a concern with the Boston Celtics, but his foot injury should be something that fantasy managers consider when drafting.
Up Next
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards is one of the most explosive players in the NBA, and his fantasy value as a near first-round pick reflects that.
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
Ayton's fantasy value should rise with Portland
Deandre Ayton may not win as many games after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the big man's offensive fantasy value should rise with his new team.
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
Jrue Holiday's fantasy value shouldn't change much since being traded to the Boston Celtics and should once again be a top 50 pick in standard league drafts.
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
While a lingering thigh injury and a shared backcourt with Kyrie Irving are concerns for some fantasy managers, Luka Doncic's productivity is 'too high to pass up' and should be considered with a top 5 draft pick.
Why Maxey can improve his fantasy numbers in 2023
Why Maxey can improve his fantasy numbers in 2023
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey provided solid middle-round value for fantasy managers last year, and he has the potential to bring even more value to teams in 2023.
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
Dan Le Batard joins Dan Patrick to react to the Damian Lillard trade and why Patrick is a 'dirty trickster.'
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Charles Barkley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on Colorado under Deion Sanders, his favorite music, and breaks down Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis ‘activated’ Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Giannis 'activated' Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain the conversation between Milwaukee and Portland, Giannis Antetokounmpo's role in the Damian Lillard decision and more.
Phoenix ‘did really well’ in Lillard trade
Phoenix 'did really well' in Lillard trade
Dan Patrick lays out the three-team deal, fantasizes about Damian Lillard making an appearance in Green Bay and thinks back to when Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Dame first in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft.
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
The Dan Patrick show discusses Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors and where to live if between Milwaukee and Miami.
Magic: Kareem ‘always overlooked’ in today’s age
Magic: Kareem 'always overlooked' in today's age
Dan Patrick chats with Magic Johnson to discuss his involvement with Sideline RSV, how the three-point shot has 'revolutionized' the NBA, and why Kareem Abdul-Jabar is often overlooked in today's day and age.