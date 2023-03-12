Keep leaning on Desmond Bane

 Skip navigation
March 12, 2023 07:25 PM
Corey Robinson analyzes Desmond Bane's recent stretch and how he has had multiple stat categories on the rise in an increased role with the Grizzlies.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbs_tourneysemis_231206.jpg
1:36
Streaming options for NBA Tournament semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsgiddey_231206.jpg
2:05
Is it time to trade Giddey?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs76ershield_231206.jpg
3:59
Buddy Hield would be a perfect fit for the 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjredickinterview_231205.jpg
16:28
Redick: First IST an unambiguous success for NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
1:26
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_detcunninghamyahoo_231204.jpg
1:07
Cunningham has been a constant with Pistons
Now Playing
nbc_roto_randleyahoo_231204.jpg
1:03
Fantasy managers must ‘keep their faith’ in Randle
Now Playing
nbc_roto_nomccollumyahoo_231204.jpg
0:52
McCollum makes anticipated return with Pelicans
Now Playing
nbc_roto_hardenyahoo_231204.jpg
1:00
Harden proving he was worth risk in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_barnesyahoo_231204.jpg
0:58
Barnes becoming franchise cornerstone in Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_roto_toppinyahoo_231204.jpg
1:01
Toppin hitting stride with Pacers at right time
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs1stmonthmvp_231129.jpg
2:49
Debating fantasy MVP for first month of NBA season
Now Playing