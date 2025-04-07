 Skip navigation
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers
Bob Costas to host Brewers’ pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers acquire RHP Quinn Priester from Red Sox as they seek boost for injury-riddled pitching staff

nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win

Green has 'flipped the paradigm' in DPOY market

April 7, 2025 12:54 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if Draymond Green is the clear runaway to win Defensive Player of the Year and questions Evan Mobley's status as the second favorite to win the award.

nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_roto_basketball_zion_250402.jpg
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
nbc_roto_basketball_mem_250402.jpg
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
nbc_roto_basketball_durant_250402.jpg
02:20
Snag Allen in fantasy basketball with Durant hurt
nbc_roto_basketball_curry_250402.jpg
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
jokicclutch.jpg
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
nbc_bte_raptorsbulls_250401.jpg
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_houvsutah_250327.jpg
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
nbc_bte_lalvschi_250327.jpg
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
nbc_oht_swannintv3_250324.jpg
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence
tatumkings.jpg
01:33
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
01:33
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
01:30
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
01:39
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?
nbc_bte_warriorsheat_250325.jpg
01:33
Expect Warriors to cover vs. struggling Heat
sunbettingvideokevindurant.jpg
01:41
Take ‘surging’ Suns to beat Bucks without Lillard
bullsbettingvideo.jpg
01:34
Bulls could put some ‘sincere pressure’ on Nuggets
nbc_bte_lakersmagic_250324.jpg
01:24
Expect Lakers to rebound vs. the Magic

nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
13:40
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
08:25
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
10:49
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
06:41
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
14:25
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach
nbc_pft_glenn_250407.jpg
02:38
Campbell shows massive vote of confidence in Glenn
nbc_pft_dabollproday_250407.jpg
02:18
Why Daboll attended Colorado Pro Day
nbc_pft_titanscancelworkout_250407.jpg
06:05
What TEN, Sanders canceling private workout means
nbc_pft_deionthoughts_250407.jpg
08:16
Deion: Hunter, Shedeur are ‘surest bets’ in draft
nbc_pft_parsonscausingtrouble_250407.jpg
04:22
Ramifications of Parsons’ comments about Sanders
nbc_pft_pattingnonissue_250407.jpg
04:38
Simms: Sanders patting the ball is ‘non-issue’
nbc_pft_sandersfootballpatting_250407.jpg
16:07
Analyzing Sanders’ habit of patting the ball
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals