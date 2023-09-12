Watch Now
Are Jets live underdogs against Cowboys in Week 2?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the line change in The Jets-Cowboys game since Aaron Rodgers injury and if New York is worth a bet as an underdog.
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and the fourth-year quarterback's potential moving forward.
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
Peter King and Myles Simmons unpack Cleveland's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, including Deshaun Watson's poor performance combined with a "dominant" defensive effort by the Browns.
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss how the Los Angeles Rams, by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, defied what was expected of them this season and therefore deserve more credit moving forward.
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down the Jets win against the Bills, how New York was able to recover from losing Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen's inability to take care of the ball.
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Peter King sits down with Green Packers president Mark Murphy to talk about handing the reigns over to the quarterback Jordan Love and his hope to host the 2025 NFL Draft.
Can Love, Howell provide value off waiver wires?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze waiver wire pick-ups at tight end, quarterback and D/ST before Week 2.
How Rodgers injury impacts Jets’ odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the movement in the Jet's futures odds after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.
Look at Doubs, Bourne on waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down wide receiver waiver candidates in Week 2.
Gainwell is Berry’s top Eagles RB in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine potential running back waiver wire adds as Week 2 approaches.
Berry: Bills are asking too much of Allen
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy takeaways from the Jets’ win over the Bills, including Breece Hall’s big return and Josh Allen’s continued struggles with turnovers.
Will Jets roll with Wilson after Rodgers injury?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tear and wonder if Zach Wilson can step in or if the Jets will have to trade for another quarterback.