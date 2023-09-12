 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Leftovers & Links: On hot dogs, Notre Dame’s injuries and not looking ahead to No. 6 Ohio State
Atlanta Braves Matt Olson
Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51
World Cup of Hockey
NHL, NHLPA planning to hold scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025

Top Clips

nbc_usmt_usaoma_230912.jpg
Highlights: USMNT defeats Oman (En Español)
nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_mccarthy_230912.jpg
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
nbc_edge_chargerstitans_230912.jpg
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Leftovers & Links: On hot dogs, Notre Dame’s injuries and not looking ahead to No. 6 Ohio State
Atlanta Braves Matt Olson
Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51
World Cup of Hockey
NHL, NHLPA planning to hold scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025

Top Clips

nbc_usmt_usaoma_230912.jpg
Highlights: USMNT defeats Oman (En Español)
nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_mccarthy_230912.jpg
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
nbc_edge_chargerstitans_230912.jpg
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Are Jets live underdogs against Cowboys in Week 2?

September 12, 2023 06:33 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the line change in The Jets-Cowboys game since Aaron Rodgers injury and if New York is worth a bet as an underdog.
Up Next
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_brownsbengals_230912.jpg
3:35
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
Now Playing
nbc_pk_ramsseahawks_230912.jpg
3:17
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jetsbillsrodgers_230912.jpg
22:03
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Now Playing
nbc_pk_markmurphyint_230912.jpg
21:44
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwireqb_230912.jpg
6:28
Can Love, Howell provide value off waiver wires?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dkfutures_230912.jpg
2:06
How Rodgers injury impacts Jets’ odds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirewr_230912.jpg
6:54
Look at Doubs, Bourne on waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wwrbs_230912.jpg
14:04
Gainwell is Berry’s top Eagles RB in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jetsbills_230912.jpg
14:19
Berry: Bills are asking too much of Allen
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rodgersout_230912.jpg
13:06
Will Jets roll with Wilson after Rodgers injury?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kylebrandt_230912.jpg
11:46
Impact of Rodgers’ injury on MetLife atmosphere
Now Playing