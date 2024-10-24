Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: ATL-TB, IND-HOU, BAL-CLE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games during Week 8.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Matthew Berry gives his top Week 8 flex players, including Rachaad White, C.J. Stroud, Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry.
Bet it in a Minute: BUF-SEA, LAC-NO, CAR-DEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their top bets for the 4 p.m. slate of NFL Week 8.
Bet It In A Minute: NYJ-NE, PHI-CIN, GB-JAX
Bard Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell run through some of their favorite bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 8.
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and discuss why the team who loses this game is in danger of missing the playoffs.
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the Chargers coming off a short week to smother an injury-hampered Saints squad despite New Orleans' three extra days of rest.
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Simms and Florio both think it'll be close, but they disagree on whether the Buccaneers will take down the Falcons without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
With the Amari Cooper addition to the Bills' offense and DK Metcalf's injury for the Seahawks, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio are picking Buffalo to win over Seattle.