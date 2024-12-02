Watch Now
Cook sprints through the snow for a 65-yard TD
James Cook had no traction issues, racing up the sideline through the snow to rack up a 65-yard touchdown and extend the Bills’ lead to 14-3 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Up Next
Davis takes it in for snowy 5-yard TD vs. 49ers
Davis takes it in for snowy 5-yard TD vs. 49ers
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis gets the scoring started with a 5-yard touchdown vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Williams TD is ‘farthest I’ve ever run in my life’
Williams TD is 'farthest I’ve ever run in my life’
Mike Florio provides insight on Leonard Williams’ huge pick-six in Week 13 against the Jets, as well as the note he had about Aaron Rodgers postgame.
Tomlin proud of effort in ‘necessary’ win
Tomlin proud of effort in 'necessary' win
Mike Tomlin explains why earning an AFC North win at this point in the season on the road is crucial, how they mentally prepared to fight off a fourth quarter Bengals push and more.
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Harbaugh: Leadership has been key to young players
Harbaugh: Leadership has been key to young players
Jim Harbaugh commends Tarheeb Still for being composed and staying hungry, explains how Derwin James' leadership has been crucial and more, after defeating the Falcons 17-13 in Week 13.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
Allen says he and McDermott have 'grown together'
Josh Allen talks with Jason Garrett about the mentality of the Buffalo Bills, his relationship with head coach Sean McDermott and more.
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Eberflus' coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, particularly the late-game clock management mistake from coach Matt Eberflus.
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cowboys win over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and the message that needs to be sent to Dallas with Micah Parsons saying the team can make a run.
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison agree that the Dolphins just don't have what it takes to hang with the NFL's best teams -- especially in the cold, while Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers are among the league's best.
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Analyzing Brady's criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Tom Brady's criticism of former Giants QB Daniel Jones for requesting his release from the team and how being a former sixth-round pick may have influenced his perspective.