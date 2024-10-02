Watch Now
Top impact players: Bills vs. Texans
Pro Football Focus previews the Week 5 matchup in Houston between the Bills and Texans. Nico Collins has emerged as C.J. Stroud's favorite target and Buffalo has a breakout wideout as well in Khalil Shakir.
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers use FantasyLife's Trade Analyzer to determine the trade value of Rachaad White, Travis Etienne, and Garrett Wilson.
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Mike Florio explains to Myles Simmons how the Vikings landed No. 3 overall, even though they’re one of just two undefeated teams, how the Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success and more.
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Mike Florio sifts through Garrett Wilson’s read on the Jets offense, where the WR put a point of emphasis on needing to execute properly.
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects Aaron Rodgers’ comments addressing what Robert Saleh said about his cadence and how it hasn’t been a problem in practice.
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Mike Florio sheds light on why having a swollen knee is a lot more significant given Aaron Rodgers’ age.
Key notes for Jets-Vikings matchup in London
Mike Florio and Paul Allen look ahead to the Week 5 Jets-Vikings showdown to identify why if a spry Aaron Rodgers shows up, the Vikings could be in trouble.
Allen opens up about play-by-play calling
Mike Florio is joined by Paul Allen to peel back the curtain on some of the keys to play-by-play calling, how he improves his skillset, what other games he watches and more.
Garrett: Dolphins’ lack of QB depth is ‘shocking’
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett discuss why depth at QB is one of the most important aspects of an NFL roster and how the Dolphins have missed the mark given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.
Adams reportedly tells Raiders he wants a trade
Mike Florio unpacks reports that Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas, sheds light on when this all traces back to and more.
Top impact players: Jets vs. Vikings
The Vikings will put their perfect 4-0 record on the line in Week 5 against the Jets in London, with Pro Football Focus highlighting New York's defensive interior and its need to pressure Sam Darnold as one of the keys.
Top impact players: Cowboys vs. Steelers
Pro Football Focus previews the Week 5 Sunday Night Football tilt between the Cowboys and Steelers in Pittsburgh, with attention being paid to Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, and Zach Frazier.