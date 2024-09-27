 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Williams and the Bears offense a work in progress

September 27, 2024 10:50 AM
Mark Sanchez discusses the Cowboys and whether or not they're Super Bowl contenders, how defense is dictating how NFL offense is being played, why it's a work in progress for Caleb Williams and the Bears, and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
2:40
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
6:26
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
12:57
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aubreymiss_240927.jpg
2:58
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240927.jpg
4:05
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240927.jpg
6:48
Cowboys can ‘toughen up mentally’ after Week 4 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysgiantsrecap_240927.jpg
10:23
Cowboys needed ‘total team effort’ to beat Giants
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bet1min1pgamesb_240927.jpg
1:39
Bet it in a Minute: PHI-TB, CIN-CAR, LAR-CHI
Now Playing