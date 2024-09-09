 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Jets vs. 49ers will be 'tough' for both teams

September 9, 2024 12:11 AM
Chris Simms explains why the Jets and 49ers will play in a physical football game on Monday night, discussing ways New York head coach Robert Saleh may approach facing his former team.
Up Next
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
8:30
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
6:42
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
nbc_simms_houind_240908.jpg
6:17
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
2:06
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
2:39
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
2:08
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
3:42
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
nbc_simms_texatcolts_240905.jpg
2:12
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
nbc_simms_bestbets_240905.jpg
3:00
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
nbc_simms_jetsniners_240905.jpg
2:42
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_ramslions_240905.jpg
2:08
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
nbc_simms_commandersbuccs_240905.jpg
1:23
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
