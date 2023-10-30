 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF

October 30, 2023 12:26 AM
Chris Simms is confident that Joe Burrow is officially "back" after the Cincinnati Bengals' huge Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the best they've looked all season.
Up Next
nbc_simms_headlines_231029.jpg
7:15
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231026v2.jpg
3:04
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231026v2.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals_231026.jpg
4:14
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
Tyson_Bagent.jpg
4:11
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsbroncos_231026.jpg
2:01
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ravenscardinals_231026.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsseahawks_231026.jpg
3:32
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetsvsgiants_231026.jpg
4:07
Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patsvsmiami_231026.jpg
2:41
Week 8 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saintsvscolts_231026.jpg
2:08
Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglescommanders_231026.jpg
1:51
Week 8 preview: Eagles vs. Commanders
Now Playing