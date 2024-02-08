Watch Now
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the San Francisco 49ers defense has to be aggressive and tactical against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl 58.
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP -- led by the two quarterbacks but with a couple of "dark horses" for both the Chiefs and 49ers.
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze what worked for the Lions in the first half against the 49ers, and why the Kansas City Chiefs should take a page out of Detroit's playbook in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Patrick Mahomes' pass chart vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs' ability to utilize screen passes to manage the football game with little opportunities coming downfield.
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review how Brock Purdy made plays with his legs to help the 49ers beat Detroit, and give credit to San Francisco's second-half defense for forcing the issue to change the eventual outcome.
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to break down Lamar Jackson's touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter against the Chiefs -- but also, Flowers' "egregious" taunting penalty and costly fumble.
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, discussing whether Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens past the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the positional battles in the NFC Conference matchup between the Lions and 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can slow down Detroit's momentum.