Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs

February 8, 2024 03:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
