Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Jaguars

November 9, 2023 12:07 PM
The 49ers are emerging from their bye week perhaps with a sense of desperation in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Chris Simms and Mike Florio think that'll play to their benefit against the Jaguars.
