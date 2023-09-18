Watch Now
Controlled Allen leads Bills to rout of Raiders
The FNIA crew reacts to Josh Allen's performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, a bounceback game after a rough Week 1.
Jones connects with Henry for first Pats TD
Mac Jones finds Hunter Henry in the end zone to narrow the Dolphins' lead to 10-17 after the extra point early in the fourth quarter.
Speed Round: NFL Week 2 Word Association
The FNIA crew gives their takeaways to the biggest storylines after Week 2 of the NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers finding ways to lose, Chicago Bears' struggles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hot start.
Cardinals, Adams lead Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry runs through a handful of large payouts after the Cardinals and Davante Adams were the first to score in their respective matchups in Draft Kings Crowning Moments.
Schooler gives Patriots life with blocked Miami FG
Brenden Schooler times his run perfectly to come up with a critical stop blocking a Dolphins' field goal attempt, where Kyle Dugger is able to recover the ball late in the third quarter.
Smith leads Seahawks to stunning OT win over Lions
The FNIA crew recaps the Seattle Seahawks impressive win against the Detroit Lions and why Geno Smith was "the story of the game" making big plays in overtime to lead the team to victory.
Jackson impresses in BAL divisional win over CIN
The FNIA crew breaks down Lamar Jackson's impressive performance in the Baltimore Ravens' key divisional win over the AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals.
Giants complete ‘historic’ comeback over Cardinals
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down the New York Giants' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, in which Daniel Jones led the team out of a 21-point hole.
Parsons, Cowboys defense dominate the Jets
Micah Parsons was a "stat sheet stuffer" in Week 2 against the New York Jets, and the FNIA crew discuss the greater impact he has had on the Cowboys' defense as a player who "does everything."
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins’ lead
Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connect on a short 2-yard touchdown to double the Miami Dolphins' lead over the New England Patriots.
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins’ TD
Raheem Mostert notches the first TD of the night against the Patriots, sprinting up the left side of the field and crossing into the corner of the end zone to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jones getting ‘reacclimated to football’
Mike Florio provides insight on Chris Jones, who made his 2023 NFL debut in the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Jags.