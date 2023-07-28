Watch Now
Cousins approved Netflix's documentary content
Minnesota Vikings quarterback and "Quarterback" subject Kirk Cousins talks about being part of the Netflix docuseries and where the position is going in the future.
Cook has ‘about five’ legitimate suitors
Dalvin Cook joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his free agency ahead of his Sunday visit with the New York Jets.
Pickett ready to take on larger leadership role
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sits down with Peter King at training camp to discuss why he believes he is ready to be more of a leader in his second NFL season.
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Peter King joins Mike Florio and Myles Simmons live from his training camp tour to provide insight on the Jets training camp, including Nathaniel Hackett’s transition, Aaron Rodgers’ dynamic and Dalvin Cook.
Ridley has opportunity to earn reputation back
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the Jaguars are the perfect team for Calvin Ridley to redefine himself as a player.
Inside Barkley’s negotiation with the Giants
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debrief Saquon Barkley's explanation about why he elected to not sit out this year and outline what makes it different from Josh Jacob's situation with the Raiders.
Kittle believes 49ers’ SB window could be closing
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the 49ers’ window for a Super Bowl title is closing, or if George Kittle’s shot at one is what could be winding down.
PFT Draft: Players facing biggest year of career
From Justin Fields having a shot to prove he's elite at the NFL level to Deshaun Watson having a chance to reestablish himself, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons select players entering massive seasons.
Can Claypool meet high expectations for 2023?
Chase Claypool acknowledged he’s entering the biggest year of his life, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to assess if he’s made the strides necessary to really shine in the fall.
What was Payton’s intent behind Hackett criticism?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons try to make sense of Sean Payton’s criticism and analyze possible motives behind saying such strong language publicly.
Payton criticizes Jets for offseason, Hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through Sean Payton’s remarks about the Jets’ offseason hype, as well as Robert Saleh and the players’ responses.
Payton defends Wilson and blames Hackett, Paton
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons decipher Sean Payton’s synopsis of Russell Wilson’s struggles last season, where the he blames “everybody else who watched it all happen,” not the QB.
Payton: Hackett did ‘one of worst’ jobs in history
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Sean Payton’s criticism of Nathaniel Hackett and question what purpose it serves to tell the world it was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”