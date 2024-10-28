 Skip navigation
Top News

Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7
Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mek0evsvojtjczvfrzwp
Three-Point Stance: Quarterback recruiting, five-star watch, Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
What drivers said after 2024 Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Tyler Reddick

Top Clips

nbc_snf_dalsfscuffle_241027.jpg
Cowboys, 49ers ‘renew hostilities’ in SNF scuffle
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
nbc_wfb_usviclhl_241027.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Iceland (En Español) (10/27)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7
Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mek0evsvojtjczvfrzwp
Three-Point Stance: Quarterback recruiting, five-star watch, Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
What drivers said after 2024 Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Tyler Reddick

Top Clips

nbc_snf_dalsfscuffle_241027.jpg
Cowboys, 49ers ‘renew hostilities’ in SNF scuffle
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
nbc_wfb_usviclhl_241027.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Iceland (En Español) (10/27)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cowboys' Elliott powers into end zone for TD

October 27, 2024 09:11 PM
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott plunges into the end zone for a 1-yard score to give Dallas a second quarter lead against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
nbc_snf_dalsfscuffle_241027.jpg
1:03
Cowboys, 49ers ‘renew hostilities’ in SNF scuffle
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
0:24
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
nbc_fnia_floriolove_241027.jpg
0:30
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
nbc_fnia_clewinstonft_241027.jpg
2:18
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
nbc_nfl_winstonpresser_241027.jpg
0:48
Winston hopes to ‘keep building’ after upset win
nbc_nfl_lafleursound_241027.jpg
0:59
LaFleur credits Packers’ resiliency in tight win
nbc_nfl_nemayopresser_241027.jpg
0:53
Mayo ‘proud’ of Patriots resiliency in Week 8
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
4:54
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_fnia_ceedeelamb_241025.jpg
16:21
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
nbc_ffhh_wk8bestbets_241025.jpg
3:00
Unpacking NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_dps_vikingsramsrecap_241025.jpg
7:27
Will missed call make NFL allow facemask reviews?
nbc_dls_tonytop5_241025.jpg
4:15
Top five NFL storylines heading into Week 8
