Cowboys' Elliott powers into end zone for TD
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott plunges into the end zone for a 1-yard score to give Dallas a second quarter lead against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Cowboys, 49ers ‘renew hostilities’ in SNF scuffle
The Cowboys and 49ers have a long history of tempers running high, and it continues in Week 8 of the 2024 season.
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
Mike Florio caught up with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the team's blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing how they're learning from the mistakes they made in 2023.
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
Mike Florio provides insight on Jordan Love, after the QB exited the game with a groin injury against the Jaguars in Week 8.
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Devin McCourty calls up Jameis Winston to gain insight on his mentality entering Week 8 as the starter, break down the final key plays of the game and understand what Cleveland's mindset is moving forward.
Winston hopes to ‘keep building’ after upset win
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to the media after leading his team to an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
LaFleur credits Packers’ resiliency in tight win
Matt LaFleur explains why he knew it would be "a battle" against the Jaguars, details how the Packers were able to dig deep despite not having the momentum on their side and more.
Mayo ‘proud’ of Patriots resiliency in Week 8
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo breaks down the team's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets, discussing the resiliency in the locker room.
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb breaks down his reaction to outside noise, Dak Prescott's view of the game and his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys amid an up-and-down start to the season.
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits down with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s season so far, his relationship with Dak Prescott, and the high expectations he places upon himself.
Unpacking NFL Week 8 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 8, including taking the over on Anthony Richardson's rushing yards and the over on Drake London receiving yards.
Will missed call make NFL allow facemask reviews?
Dan Patrick says the Rams are right back in the thick of things after their Week 8 win over the Vikings before pivoting to the missed facemask call at the end of the game, wondering whether the NFL will change its rule.