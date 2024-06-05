 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bestsigningsthisszn_240605.jpg
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bestsigningsthisszn_240605.jpg
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys 'are delaying inevitable' with Prescott

June 5, 2024 02:29 PM
NFL and college football analyst Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Dallas Cowboys contract situation with quarterback Dak Prescott, remembering Larry Allen and more.
Up Next
nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
17:27
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
3:32
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
16:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_240605.jpg
16:36
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jaredgoff_240605.jpg
16:26
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 10, Jared Goff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
1:30
Saleh named sexiest head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
6:40
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
Now Playing
oly_xx_inthecompanyofheroes_240604.jpg
4:01
How the Edwards family is giving back to veterans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
6:11
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
4:09
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
6:29
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroudstafford_240605.jpg
15:05
Stroud ‘doing high-wire act’ with comments on QBs
Now Playing