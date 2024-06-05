Watch Now
Cowboys 'are delaying inevitable' with Prescott
NFL and college football analyst Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Dallas Cowboys contract situation with quarterback Dak Prescott, remembering Larry Allen and more.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Chris Simms explains why C.J. Stroud is a "budding superstar" with the Houston Texans, ranking the Ohio State product at No. 7 on his Top 40 QB Countdown after just one season in the NFL.
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to examine the NFC East, and Simms explains why he feels the Eagles are being undervalued.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott earns the No. 8 spot in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms notes he "carries the offense" in an "overrated" receiving room.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed in the "Awesome NFC Contenders” tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 9 overall.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 10, Jared Goff
Jared Goff comes in at No. 10 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, receiving recognition in the “Awesome NFC Contenders” tier for his “throwback-old school” style of play.
Saleh named sexiest head coach
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Robert Saleh landed atop the list of sexy head coaches, according to his face scan performed by the "Beauty Scanner" app.
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how much they believe Tua Tagovailoa when he says he’s not concerned about the contract situation and Tyreek Hill insisting his No. 1 priority is being a Dolphin for life.
How the Edwards family is giving back to veterans
Donnie and Kathryn Edwards' "Best Defense Foundation" honors and celebrates veterans by bringing them back to the battlefields where they served. Watch as veterans make the emotional trip back to Normandy, France.
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
From the Texans to the Eagles, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the NFL teams with the strongest group of up and coming offensive players.
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how Jordan Love has grown as a QB and spell out why it's in the Packers' best interest to do the deal now rather than trying to wait.
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer
Given Micah Parsons said he and Mike Zimmer have exchanged a total of 20 words to each other, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the dynamic he brings to the table and how things could shift in Dallas.