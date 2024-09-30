 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Patrick waiting for Jets to turn over a new leaf

September 30, 2024 02:09 PM
Dan Patrick is still standing by for when the New York Jets are ready to show everyone that they're a different team from past years, and given that they seem to have the talent, he's putting the onus on the coaching.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
6:37
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
8:06
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_vikingpackers_240930.jpg
6:33
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
6:57
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefcharger_240930.jpg
7:19
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ravenbills_240930.jpg
4:14
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrissimms_240930.jpg
12:02
Rodgers, Jets suffer bad loss at home vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
2:01
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
6:59
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
5:07
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’
Now Playing
flacco_mpx.jpg
15:30
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
8:26
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
Now Playing