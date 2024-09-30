Watch Now
Patrick waiting for Jets to turn over a new leaf
Dan Patrick is still standing by for when the New York Jets are ready to show everyone that they're a different team from past years, and given that they seem to have the talent, he's putting the onus on the coaching.
Up Next
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy performances of D'Andre Swift, Jordan Mason, Breece Hall and more during Week 4 of the NFL season.
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
Brown, Moss are both 'high-end flexes' in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the shared backfield between Chase Brown and Zack Moss, breaking down why both players are "viable" fantasy starters in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season
Darnold is a 'legit QB1' for remainder of season
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Sam Darnold in fantasy, breaking down his performance vs. the Green Bay Packers and why he remains a strong fit in the Minnesota Vikings' offense.
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
The FFHH crew discusses the strong showings from Jayden Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. against the Cardinals, breaking down how both players have had impressive fantasy seasons through four games.
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy significance of Rashee Rice's injury against the Chargers, discussing what the injury will mean for the Chiefs' receiving corps in fantasy.
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to another poor fantasy showing from Mark Andrews, questioning if managers should drop the three-time Pro Bowler.
Rodgers, Jets suffer bad loss at home vs. Broncos
Rodgers, Jets suffer bad loss at home vs. Broncos
Chris Simms shares top storylines from Week 4, including Aaron Rodgers and his cadence at the line of scrimmage, Baltimore's beatdown of the Bills, a "weird" situation in Philly, Sam Darnold, Jayden Daniels, and more.
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder how much longer Jacoby Brissett will remain the Patriots' starting quarterback, stressing the need for New England to support the rookie properly.
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Simms: Watson's poor play is holding Browns back
PFT weighs in on Deshaun Watson's latest underwhelming outing in Week 4, sharing why the quarterback's play is actively harming the Browns' outlook in the AFC North.
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’
Cousins: Falcons still have 'a lot to fix'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Falcons' tight win over the Saints and how the Bears defeated the Rams in Week 4.
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review some of their top takeaways from Week 4, from Joe Flacco coming off the bench to the ongoing dysfunction happening in Jacksonville.