Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot
texas fans
Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Watch Now

Lions must minimize Packers rushing attack on TNF

December 5, 2024 02:37 PM
Lomas Brown joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Dan Campbell has changed the culture in Detroit and the importance of minimizing Josh Jacobs and the Packers' run game on Thursday Night Football.
nbc_dps_derwinjamesinterview_241205.jpg
9:34
Chargers’ James Jr. can’t stop smiling on defense
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
5:07
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_241205.jpg
12:53
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_241205.jpg
11:27
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_241205.jpg
5:10
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241205.jpg
4:01
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
nbc_ffhh_qblovehatelist_241205.jpg
7:20
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
1:42
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
2:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_seahwaksatcards_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
